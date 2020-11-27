MBC Vs TMC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

Mohun Bagan AC will face Tapan Memorial Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBC vs TMC match prediction, probable MBC vs TMC playing 11 and MBC vs TMC Dream11 team.

MBC vs TMC live: MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into this contest MBC are third on the points table with 4 points. They began the tournament on a decent note by winning the match against Calcutta Customs but failed to continue their winning form into the second match as they stumbled to a six-wicket defeat against Kalighat Club. They will look to win the match and move up the table.

TMC, on the other hand, are second on the table with the same number of points but are ahead due to a superior net run rate. They also started their campaign with a win, defeating East Bengal Club in the first match but failed to register a win in their next match following which they dropped one place down in the points table. They would look to win the match and take the top spot.

MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: MBC vs TMC probable playing 11

MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: MBC probable playing 11

Debabrata Das (WK), Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Ankur Pal, Anustup Majumdar, Anurag Tiwari, Sandipan Das, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep

MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das

MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBC vs TMC Dream11 team

Manoj Tiwary

Ramesh Prasad

Sanidpan Das Sr

Anustup Mazumder

MBC vs TMC match prediction: MBC vs TMC Dream11 team

MBC vs TMC live: MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction

As per our MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, MBC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MBC vs TMC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBC vs TMC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAB Cricket / Twitter

