CAN-U19 Vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Canada Under-19s will face the West Indies Under-19s in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Braam Fisherville, Dobsonville, Johannesburg on Monday, January 13 at 1:30 PM IST. Ashtan Deosammy will captain the Canada Under-19s and Kimani Melius will lead the West Indies Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Canada Under-19s:

Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Nicholas Manohar, Raqib Shamsudeen, Udaybir Walia, and Harmanjeet Bedi.

West Indies Under-19s:

Kimani Melius (captain), Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, and Ramon Simmonds.

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Leonardo Julian

Batsmen: Mbeki Joseph, Kimani Melius, Ashtan Deosammy, Randhir Sandhu

All-Rounders: Matthew Forde, Joshua James (vice-captain), Akhil Kumar (captain)

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Arshdeep Dhaliwal

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

West Indies start as favourites to win.

Canada's last match was against the United States of America Under-19s and they won the match by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Randhir Sandhu and Akhil Kumar. Their best bowlers in the game were Akhil Kumar and Muhammad Kamal.

West Indies' last match was against the Sri Lanka Under-19s and they won the match by 7 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Matthew Patrick and Nyeem Young. Their best bowlers were Nyeem Young and Matthew Forde.

Both teams will look to perform well and identify their problems ahead of the Under-19 World Cup which begins on January 17.

(Image source: India Under-19 Instagram)

