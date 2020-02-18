IPL 2020: RCB Set To Take Fan Engagement To Another Level With Special Bar And Cafe

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media handles (Instagram and Twitter) deleted all the content from their feeds on Wednesday. Fans, as well as players, were curious about RCB's decision to make such a major move. Even RCB skipper Virat Kohli was left baffling and tweeted about the same.

Later, the franchise unveiled their new logo for IPL 2020. Now, the Bangalore-based franchise have come up with another unique idea which would be a dream come true for RCB fans. Now, RCB’s fans can also sit up close and personal with their favourite players and interact with them. The RCB franchise have now opened up a bar and a cafe where fans and players can sit alongside and enjoy their moments of joy. RCB took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

IPL 2020: RCB fans can interact with their favourite players in person

Meanwhile, RCB will look to finally change their fortunes in 2018 as the high-spending team has invested in the likes of Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Let's take a look at RCB's squad for IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: RCB Squad 2020

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2020.

1. Virat Kohli (Captain)

2. Gurkeerat Singh

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Aaron Finch

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali

7. Pawan Negi

8. Washington Sundar

9. Chris Morris

10. Isuru Udana

11. Pavan Deshpande

12. AB de Villiers

13. Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper)

14. Josh Philippe

15. Yuzvendra Chahal

16. Mohammed Siraj

17. Umesh Yadav

18. Navdeep Saini

19. Kane Richardson

20. Dale Steyn

21. Shahbaz Ahmed

IMAGE COURTESY: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE INSTAGRAM