CAU Vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Cricket Australia XI take on England Lions in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game commences at 5:00 AM (IST).

50* from 40 balls along with 1 wicket from 10 overs with an economy of 3.50 👌



A great performance from @DanielLawrenc28 helps England Lions to a 1-0 lead in their series against Cricket Australia XI 👏 pic.twitter.com/noEcv2FHPs — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) February 2, 2020

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Preview

England Lions won the first unofficial ODI on Sunday. Batting first, Cricket Australia XI scored 281 in their 50 overs. England Lions chased it down easily, winning the game by six wickets with ten deliveries to spare. Cricket Australia XI would look to level the series and bounce back from their defeat, while the England Lions would try to repeat the feat.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Injury News

Will Pucovski is a doubt for the game after suffering a concussion.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Predicted XIs

CAU: Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Jake Lehmann, Bradley Hope, Jaron Morgan, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry.

EN-A: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Bracey, Sam Hain, Tom Abell, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Picks

Max Bryant scored a swashbuckling hundred in the first game and is expected to go all guns blazing in the second game as well. Bradley Hope scored a well constructed 41, while Jake Lehmann and Will Sutherland also got starts. For England Lions, Sam Hain scored an unbeaten 122, while Laurie Evans agonisingly missed out on a century. He was dismissed on 94. Daniel Lawrence also scored a quick-fire half-century against the hosts.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sam Hain, Max Bryant, Laurie Evans

Vice-Captain –Daniel Lawrence, Jake Lehmann, Bradley Hope

–Daniel Lawrence, Jake Lehmann, Bradley Hope Max Bryant and Sam Hain will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Team

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction