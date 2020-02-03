MS Dhoni Will Always Be India's 'best-ever' Captain: Rohit Sharma

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is one of the most recognizable names in the cricketing fraternity mainly because of his success as a leader in the game. Dhoni has led the Indian side in limited-overs cricket from 2007 to 2016 and in the Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. The attacking right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has given his country many trophies and many unforgettable moments to cherish.

Now, India opener Rohit Sharma has named MS Dhoni as the ‘best captain India has ever seen’. It is worth noting that Dhoni's decision to promote Rohit Sharma as an opener in India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, changed the Mumbai batsman's career and India's fortunes in the ODI and T20I formats. The India opener heaped praise on MS Dhoni for his cool and calm nature. Numbers indeed show that MS Dhoni currently is the most decorated skipper India has ever seen.

Till date, MS Dhoni is the only captain who has won all the major tournaments of ICC, mainly 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, where he has led them to three titles along with two Champions League T20 titles.

MS Dhoni is the best captain India has seen: Rohit Sharma

While speaking on a talk show, Rohit Sharma said that Dhoni's unflappable temperament is something which has remained consistent on and off the field. It has allowed to make good decisions for the team as well as his own career. Rohit Sharma added that MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain of all time, having won all the three ICC trophies and IPL titles as well. Rohit Sharma also said that MS Dhoni is the best captain India has ever seen.

Rohit Sharma praises MS Dhoni in latest web interview

Rohit Sharma added that the reason for Dhoni's success is his ability to stay calm and cool in pressure situations. He added how he has seen MS Dhoni talk to young players who are under pressure by putting his arms around their neck. Rohit Sharma further said that when a younger member is treated like that by a senior member of the team, he obviously feels confident to deliver.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM