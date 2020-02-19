CC Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cape Cobras will square off against Dolphins in the 14th match of the Momentum One Day Cup. The match will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at Newlands in Cape Town. It will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Cape Cobras are placed fifth on the points table with 8 points to their name. They lost their last match narrowly against Lions by 1 wicket. The Cobras have two wins and three losses. A lot will depend on their seasoned campaigners like Zubayr Hamza and Pieter Malan.

On the other hand, Dolphins are the table-toppers with 14 points to their name. They have three wins and one loss in four games. They won their last game against Dolphins by 6 wickets. They will look to win this fixture and continue their good run.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CC vs DOL Dream11 Squads

Cape Cobras Squad

Zubayr Hamza (Captain), Kyle Verreynne (Wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Akhona Mnyaka, Mihlali Mpongwana

Dolphins Squad

Keshav Maharaj (Captain), Grant Roelofsen (Wicket-keeper), Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon

CC vs DOL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Vaughn van Jaarsveld (Vice-Captain), Khaya Zondo

Bowlers: Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini

All-Rounder: Robbie Frylinck (Captain)

CC vs DOL Dream11 Prediction

Dolphins start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: DOLPHINS CRICKET TWITTER