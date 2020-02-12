CC Vs TIT Dream11 Momentum Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Cape Cobras will face the Titans in the 9th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, February 12 at 5:00 PM IST. Dane Piedt will captain the Cape Cobras and Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Titans. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CC vs TIT Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Cape Cobras:

Dane Piedt(captain), Hanno Kotze(wicketkeeper), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Jason Smith, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Thando Ntini, David Bedingham, Isaac Dikgale, Tladi Bokako, and Rory Kleinveldt.

Titans:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain/wicketkeeper), Grant Thomson, Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Hardus Viljoen, Gregory Mahlokwana, Imran Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Victor Mahlangu, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, and Corbin Bosch.

CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (Captain)

Batsmen: Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi

All-Rounders: George Linde (vice-captain), Jason Smith, Dayyaan Galiem

Bowlers: Thando Ntini, Rory Kleinveldt, Imran Manack

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Cape Cobras are currently third on the points table with two wins out of three games. Their last match was against the Dolphins and they won by 5 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Their best batsmen in the game were Zubayr Hamza and Pieter Malan. Their best bowlers were Nandre Burger and Jason Smith.

The Titans are currently fourth in the points table with one win out of three games. Their last match was against the Warriors and they won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tony de Zorzi and Farhaan Behardien. Their best bowlers in the game were Dayyaan Galiem and Hardus Viljoen.

The Cape Cobras are the favourites to win this match.

