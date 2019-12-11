Ranji Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw Targets New Zealand Tour After Slamming 84-ball Century

Prithvi Shaw continued his dream run in the domestic circuit after serving an eight-month suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope Test. Playing for Mumbai, Shaw missed out on a hundred in the first innings against Baroda in their ongoing Ranji Trophy clash as he was dismissed on 66. However, the right-handed batsman made a quick-fire century off 84 balls in the second innings to power Mumbai's charge to victory. After 33 overs, Mumbai were 188-0 at the time of writing this report.

Ranji Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw slams century against Baroda

Shaw dominated the Baroda bowling attack with elegant strokes, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes and was unbeaten on 122 at Lunch on Day 3. With this knock, he has put himself in direct contention for the opener's spot for the tour of New Zealand alongside Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Shaw had made his Test debut against West Indies last year in a home series. With 237 runs in the series, he also bagged the Player-of-the-Series award. He went to Australia as the first-choice opener but an injury during the practice match forced him to return without playing a match.

He would have made his comeback for the West Indies tour in July to open the innings with Agarwal or KL Rahul but was handed a backdated eight-month ban for a doping violation. However, he made his return in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 240 runs in 5 matches. Earlier this month, Shaw turned 20 and he posted a short video of him practising and captioned it: “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon.”

I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe pic.twitter.com/SIwIGxTZaJ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 9, 2019

