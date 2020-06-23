CCP Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Choiseul Clay Pots will face Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars in the upcoming clash in the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars will be the first match of the St Lucia T10 Blast season. Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Choiseul Clay Pots and Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars have both managed to assemble a talented and young squad for the tournament.

CCP vs SSCS will commence on June 23 at 10 PM IST. Fans can play the CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, CCP vs SSCS Dream11 top picks and CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team.

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 top picks

Jason Simon (Captain) Audy Alexander (Vice-captain) Vince Smith Julian Sylvester (WK) Xytus Emmanuel Ashley Hippoltye

Squads for the CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team: Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP)

Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team: Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars (SSCS)

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Choiseul Clay Pots : Jason Simon (WK), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange, Quincy St.Rose, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

: Jason Simon (WK), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange, Quincy St.Rose, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars: Julian Sylvester (WK), Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction

Our CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction is that Soufriere Sulphir Citiy Stars will win this game.

Note: The CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, CCP vs SSCS Dream11 top picks and CCP vs SSCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCP vs SSCS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)