CEP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Central Punjab (CEN) will go up against Sindh (SIN) in the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Friday, October 2 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs SOP Dream11 team.
By defeating Southern Punjab earlier this week, Central Punjab moved up the points table and are currently safe in the second spot. Sindh, on the other hand, lost their last match to Balochistan and are currently occupying the fourth spot with zero points.
Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar
Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan
Considering the recent run of form, our CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction is that Central Punjab will come out on top in this contest.
Debutant Abdullah Shafiq's stunning century spearheads Central Punjab's 201-run winning chase— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 30, 2020
More: https://t.co/cQuyd8OPQr#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SPvCP pic.twitter.com/2y7alo5IIt
