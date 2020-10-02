CEP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Central Punjab (CEN) will go up against Sindh (SIN) in the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Friday, October 2 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs SOP Dream11 team.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Southern Punjab earlier this week, Central Punjab moved up the points table and are currently safe in the second spot. Sindh, on the other hand, lost their last match to Balochistan and are currently occupying the fourth spot with zero points.

CEP vs SIN live: CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, October 02, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team, squad list

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Sindh squad

Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team, top picks

Central Punjab: Abdullah Shafique, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir

Sindh: Asad Shafiq, Hassan Khan, Anwar Ali

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Asad Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel

All-Rounders: Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Hassan Khan (VC)

Bowlers: Anwar Ali (C), Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir

CEP vs SIN live: CEP vs SIN match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction is that Central Punjab will come out on top in this contest.

