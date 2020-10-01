NOR Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

North Punjab (NOR) will go up against South Punjab (SOP) in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan. North Punjab are currently leading the Pakistan National T20 Cup points table as they won the only game they have so far in the tournament (they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs). South Punjab, on the other hand, lost their last match to central Punjab and are currently at the third spot.

Here is our NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, probable NOR vs SOP playing 11 and our NOR vs SOP Dream11 team.

NOR vs SOP live: NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 01, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SOP Dream11 team, squad list

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: North Punjab squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: South Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SOP Dream11 team, top picks

North Punjab: Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim

South Punjab: Aamer Yamin, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Abbas

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz

NOR vs SOP live: NOR vs SOP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction is that North Punjab will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOR vs SOP match prediction and NOR vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOR vs SOP Dream11 team and NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

