Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

North Punjab (NOR) are all set to take on South Punjab (SOP) in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan. The NOR vs SOP live streaming is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Here is our NOR vs SOP prediction, info on how to watch the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India and where to catch NOR vs SOP live scores.

NOR vs SOP live streaming: NOR vs SOP prediction and Pakistan National T20 Cup preview

By winning their first match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs, North Punjab is at the top of the current Pakistan National T20 Cup points table. South Punjab, on the other hand, lost their last match to central Punjab and are currently at the third spot. Therefore, Shan Masood and company would try to pick their first win in the tournament when they meet Imad Wasim’s NOR on Thursday.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live streaming: NOR vs SOP live streaming details and Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India

The Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP match will not be televised live in India, but Indian fans can watch the match live on the PTV Network App. Fans can get the complete information of the game from the PCB’s official website. The social media accounts (especially Twitter) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will also provide live score updates from the match.

NOR vs SOP live streaming: NOR vs SOP pitch and weather report

It will be a hot day in Multan (37 to 40 degrees C) and there’s almost no chance of rain. The Multan International Cricket Stadium pitch is pretty good for batting and would remain the same in the second innings. Hence, the toss winning captain could opt to bowl first.

NOR vs SOP live streaming: Squads for the NOR vs SOP match

NOR vs SOP live streaming: North Punjab squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs SOP live streaming: South Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

NOR vs SOP prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our NOR vs SOP prediction is that North Punjab will come out on top in this contest.

