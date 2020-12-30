CH W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Central Hinds Women (CH W) will lock horns with the Auckland Hearts Women (AH W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CH W vs AH W match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The CH W vs AH W live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM IST on Thursday, December 31. Here, we take a look at CH W vs AH W live scores, CH W vs AH W match prediction and CH W vs AH W playing 11.
CH W are not having a great start to the tournament after suffering their second defeat in as many matches. They lost their previous encounter to the Northern Spirit by 17 runs. Batting first, the Spirit scored 161 runs for the loss of 6 wickets from 20 overs. CA Gurrey top-scored for the side with 57 runs, while skipper FC Leydon-Davis scored 42 runs. For CH W, JM Watkin picked up 2 wickets. Chasing 162 to win, CH W could only score 144 runs. Wicketkeeper NC Dodd scored 49 runs, while for the Spirit EAJ Richardson picked up 3 wickets.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH | Team Auckland look to close out 2020 in style with a New Year's Eve double-header in New Plymouth 💥#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit 🔷💙🏏https://t.co/IACL2sfQcw— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 29, 2020
AH W on the other hand comfortably defeated the Otago Sparks in their previous match. The Hearts won the match by 37 runs and will look to carry on their winning momentum. AM Peterson top-scored for the side with 68 runs. In the bowling department, AN Kelly picked up 3 wickets as the Hearts bowled out their opponent for 119 runs. AH W will start as favourites but CH W will look to put up a better fight.
CH W squad: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees
AH W squad: AM Peterson, LR Down, KT Perkins, BG Armstrong, S Shahri, HR Huddleston, RSM Lili'i, AN Kelly, JEI Prasad, SJ Carnachan, FC Jonas
AM Peterson
AN Kelly
NC Dodd
Jess Watkin
As per our CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, AH W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH W vs AH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH W vs AH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
