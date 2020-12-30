ODT Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

The Odisha Tigers will lock horns with the Odisha Jaguars in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The ODT vs ODJ match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODT vs ODJ live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at ODT vs ODJ live scores, ODT vs ODJ match prediction and ODT vs ODJ playing 11.

Also Read: Did Faf Du Plessis Mock Sri Lankan Bowling Attack By Calling 199 'not His Best Innings'?

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: ODT vs ODJ live match preview

This match is between two sides who are struggling to get their campaign on track. Odisha Tigers have won one match in the tournament so far, while Odisha Jaguars are yet to win a single match in this tournament. The Tigers suffered a narrow seven-run loss against the Odisha Cheetahs as they failed to chase down a target of 155. However, they bounced back to beat the Odisha Lions by chasing down 133 in the final over.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

On the other hand, the Odisha Jaguars have suffered two losses on the trot. In their first game, they lost the first match to the Odisha Cheetahs as they failed to defend their 143 runs. In their second match, the Jaguars were bowled out for 122 while chasing 142 against the Odisha Pumas. This match should be a good contest as both teams look to add victories to their name.

Also Read: Australia Fined 40% Of Match Fee, Lose 4 Points From Championship Tally For Slow Over Rate

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Probable ODT vs ODJ playing 11

ODT: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Girija Sankar Barik, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Amin Khan, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi

ODJ: Sunil Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (wk), Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nihar Bhuyan

Also Read: India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team

Amin Khan

Lagnajit Samal

Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Debasish Ashok Samantray

Also Read: No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win

ODT vs ODJ match prediction: ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team

ODT vs ODJ live: ODT vs ODJ match prediction

As per our ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODT vs ODJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODT vs ODJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.