ODL Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 Match Preview

The Odisha Lions will lock horns with the Odisha Pumas in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODL vs OPU match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODL vs OPU live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at ODL vs OPU live scores, ODL vs OPU match prediction and ODL vs OPU playing 11.
The Odisha Lions did not have a great start to their campaign as they suffered losses in their first two matches of the tournament. They played their previous match versus the Odisha Panthers in which they suffered a loss by seven wickets. The Lions could only manage 129 runs while batting first. However, their opponents chased down the target in just 17.3 overs.
Double Header Lined up for Today(30th December 2020).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/bfoSdDvB58— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 30, 2020
The Lions are looking to bounce back with a win and get their season back on track. On the other hand, the Odisha Pumas also suffered a loss in their first match and will be looking to bounce back with a win and get their first points on board. As both teams eye a win, fans could be treated to an exciting contest between players from both sides.
ODL: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.
OPU: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad.
Prayash K Singh
Rakesh Pattanaik
Sandeep Pattnaik
Sibhahsish Sahoo
As per our ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, ODL should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODL vs OPU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODL vs OPU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
