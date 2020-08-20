Chahal Identifies RCB's 'problem' Behind Losing Games In IPL, Hopes To Turn Tides In UAE

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's young gun Yuzvendra Chahal has decoded the reason behind the franchises' failure to win the trophy in its previous seasons and believes that with new additions to the squad, Virat Kohli & Co. can turn the tide in UAE this year. Chahal highlighted that RCB's problem has been death bowling and that they've lost 30 per cent of the games due to this in the last three years. With an extremely strong squad on paper every year, the Bengaluru boys have failed to lay their hands on the silverware even once till date. However, they had reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but ended their campaign as Runners-Up.

READ | KXIP, Rajasthan Royals And KKR To Fly To UAE For IPL 2020 On Thursday

'Due to the last 3 overs'

Speaking to Aakash Chopra, Yuzvendra Chahal said, "It always comes to our mind what we should do next. I have played for RCB for 6 years, the problem has always been, other than the one year when we had Starc, our death-over bowling. Because we keep a tight leash till the 16th or 17th over, but I feel we have lost at least 30% of the matches due to the last 3 overs."

READ | Australian Skipper Aaron Finch Reveals His Retirement Date After Rejuvenating COVID Break

Chahal also expressed that there is a ray of hope this year with the addition of Chris Morris to the squad. “But this year I am feeling for the first time that we have a lot of options at the death. Saini has got matured, Steyn Sir is there, Morris has come and then we have Umesh bhaiya,” Chahal added. The leg-spinner will also be instrumental for skipper Virat Kohli this year in the IPL owing to the spin-friendly pitches in the Middle East.

Venue 2️⃣

📍Sharjah



The wicket will suit our extremely talented batting line up & the spinners will get quite a bit of assistance. Trust @yuzi_chahal & Co. to pick up those vital breakthroughs! 🎯



Teams Batting 1st: 2️⃣6️⃣ wins

Teams Chasing: 3️⃣6️⃣ wins#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/8nxOEINElY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 20, 2020

READ | VVS Laxman Reckons MS Dhoni's 'euphoric' Farewell Game Will Be At Chepauk In Chennai

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit.

READ | Hardik Pandya's Abs Floors Netizens As Mumbai Indians Star Prepares For IPL 2020