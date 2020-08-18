VVS Laxman Reckons MS Dhoni's 'euphoric' Farewell Game Will Be At Chepauk In Chennai

Just as former Indian skipper MS Dhoni silently bid adieu to the Men in Blue, fans across have been demanding for a farewell match for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Moments after Dhoni announced his decision, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also demanded a farewell game for the stalwart in Chennai, although, BCCI has been tight-lipped about the prospects of any such game. However, veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes that the Ranchi-lad's farewell game would be held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking at Star Sport's Cricket Connected, VVS opined that MS Dhoni's farewell game would be whenever he plays his last match for Chennai Super Kings. "I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk,” Laxman added.

Attributing his speculation to MS Dhoni's passion for CSK, which he captains in the IPL, Laxman remarked that the skipper will do everything possible to help CSK clinch another title. "But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen," the former Indian cricketer said.

'Dhoni never expressed any will'

Shunning the prospects of a farewell match for former India skipper MS Dhoni, former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla remarked that the wicketkeeper-batsman has never 'expressed any will' to the BCCI. "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there is no question of any such match," Rajiv Shukla told ANI on Sunday.

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. He had already called it quits from Tests back in 2014. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

