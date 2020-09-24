Chennai Coach Fleming Defends MS Dhoni, Says 'Mahi's Time Will Come'

Chennai began their Dream11 IPL 2020 journey with a win over their fiercest rival Mumbai on the opening day, however in their second match on Tuesday, the Men in Yellow were handed a 16 run defeat by Steve Smith-led Rajasthan. While Chennai bowlers leaked runs during Rajasthan's innings, it was Chennai's batting line-up that failed to fire. Despite the poor performance with the bat, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming has backed MS Dhoni to come good in the upcoming IPL matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni to come good

Despite the poor effort from MS Dhoni, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming has backed the skipper to come good as the tournament progresses. While speaking during the post-match press conference, Fleming said that Dhoni is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket and the expectations to watch him play at his best will take some time. Fleming also added that Doni towards the end looked really good.

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Speaking about sending Sam Curran and Kedar Jadhav ahead of the Chennai skipper, Stephen Fleming said that Dhoni is a specialist towards the end of the innings and the decision to send Curran ahead of him was to give him a chance to hit and keep the team in striking distance of the target.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Rajasthan highlights

Following Stephen Fleming's comment on Dhoni's batting, let's take a look at Chennai vs Rajasthan highlights.

Chennai after winning the toss asked Rajasthan to bat first. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith set the platform for a big score by going after Chennai bowlers. Samson particularly targetted Chennai spinner Piyush Chawla hitting him for some huge sixes. Once Smith and Samson were dismissed, it was Jofra Archer who took centre stage. Archer's 4 sixes of Lungi Ngidi in the final over not only helped his side score 30 runs off the final over but also helped Rajasthan post a commanding total of 216-7.

Chasing 217 runs to win, Chennai batting lineup failed to chase down the target. Apart from Faf du Plessis, no other batsmen failed to score big runs. MS Dhoni who came to bat at number seven also failed to play big shots as initially as he took his time to settle down. While the Chennai skipper hit some sixes in the final over, his effort was still not enough to help the side cross the finish line. Chennai will next play Delhi on Friday, September 25 in Dubai.

Image Source: Chennai / Instagram

