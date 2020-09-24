Virat Kohli Posts Latest Workout Video, Mocks Chris Morris For Background Noises: Watch

Bangalore team skipper Virat Kohli has been regularly sharing updates on social media, providing his fans with a sneak peek into how the batsman is spending time inside the Dream11 IPL 2020 bio bubble. Virat Kohli led his side to a victory in their first match of the season, as his team beat the Hyderabad outfit by 10 runs. Ahead of the Punjab vs Bangalore live match, Virat Kohli has posted another workout video online, trolling his teammate Chris Morris in the process.

Virat Kohli workout video posted online by cricketer

Taking to his social media, Virat Kohli posted a video of himself working out in his room. Captioning the video, Virat Kohli revealed that he is putting in some daily work to prepare for the heat experienced by the players during the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. However, the cricketer also showed his funny side ahead of the Punjab vs Bangalore live game. In the video posted by Virat Kohli, someone seems to be making comical noises in the background. In his caption, Virat Kohli revealed that it was Bangalore teammate Chris Morris who was the source of the noise, as he requested fans to ask the South African the reason behind his actions.

Kohli workout video trolled for shorts selection

While Virat Kohli trolled Chris Morris, it was the cricketer who was targeted by others for his selection of shorts. One of the main players of the Bangalore team for Dream11 IPL 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously commented that it seems the captain has worn the leg spinner’s shorts. Kevin Pietersen also reacted to the Kohli workout video, suggesting that he was more worried about the shorts the batsman was wearing. Harbhajan Singh, comically hinted that Virat Kohli’s shorts were too short, as he wrote that this is what happens to one’s clothes after they’re washed repeatedly.

With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army? 🤩🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uTPe34F4yN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

The next match of the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule sees the side take on Punjab on September 25. The Punjab vs Bangalore live match will take place at the Dubai International stadium from 7:30 PM IST. While the Bangalore team won their first game against the Hyderabad team by 10 runs, the Punjab team lost the thrilling encounter against the Delhi side in the Super Over. They will be looking to register their first victory of the season in the Punjab vs Bangalore live match.

