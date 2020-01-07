Chennai Super Kings Post A Priceless Picture Of MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli In A Single Frame

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history and also a team that have arguably the most number of fan followers. The three-time winners have also managed to give the critics a savage reply whenever they have made speculation about the Chennai based franchise parting ways with their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking about MS Dhoni, the Chennai outfit have posted a heartwarming picture of their 'Thala' recently.

CSK shares a heartwarming picture of Dhoni & Kohli

Chennai Super Kings have posted a heartwarming image of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni and 'Captain Fearless' Virat Kohli hugging each other during one of the southern derbies between CSK and RCB. Dhoni has been leading CSK ever since the inception of the tournament in 2008 while Kohli has been captaining RCB since 2013.

CSK also captioned the image in an innovative manner. 'Why poll-ution when there is a soul-ution?'

Even the fans were very impressed after seeing the two megastars in a single frame. Here are a few of the reactions.

MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical ever since India's ouster from the World Cup 2019 semi-final will now be seen in action most probably in the upcoming edition of the IPL. It remains to be seen what call he will be taking on his successful international career.

Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh

This had happened moments before the 2nd T20I i.e. even before the toss had happened. Kohli had bowled similarly like Harbhajan Singh and then put his hand on the head. The hand on the head gesture might be in reference to Bhajji doing the same during his playing days when he was hit by the batsmen after having bowled a poor delivery.

After imitating Singh, Kohli was seen having a hearty laugh over it before he went and hugged Bhajji himself and Irfan Pathan, who had announced his retirement from the game recently. Both Harbhajan and Pathan were out in the middle as a part of their match analysis.

