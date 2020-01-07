Virat Kohli Emulates Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action Moments Before The 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli's luck with the toss continued as the coin once again landed in his favour during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore as he once again elected to bowl first just like the previous game. However, what stood out was that of the Indian skipper entertaining one and all with his comical gesture.

Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh

This had happened moments before the 2nd T20I i.e. even before the toss had happened. Kohli had bowled similarly like Harbhajan Singh and then put his hand on the head. The hand on the head gesture might be in reference to Bhajji doing the same during his playing days when he was hit by the batsmen after having bowled a poor delivery.

After imitating the veteran offie, Kohli was seen having a hearty laugh over it before he went and hugged Bhajji himself and Irfan Pathan, who had announced his retirement from the game recently. Both Harbhajan and Pathan were out in the middle as a part of their match analysis. The video was posted on social media as well. Take a look.

Who will draw first blood?

Both teams will be eager to get off to a winning start in the second T20I after the previous match was abandoned due to rain in Assam without a ball being bowled. The Men In Blue will be hoping to register a hat-trick of T20I series win after having got the better of Bangladesh and West Indies. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after having whitewashed Pakistan, who are the top-ranked side in the game's shortest format.

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing series while skipper Virat Kohli will look to add some precious runs under his belt as India start their preparations for the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

