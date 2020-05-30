SPB Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Grenadine Divers will face Salt Pond Breakers in the first semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 League clash on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Here is the SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction, SPB vs GRD Dream11 team news, SPB vs GRD Dream11 top picks, SPB vs GRD Dream11 preview, SPB vs GRD Dream11 schedule and other details of the match.

Also Read | SPB VS BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier League live game info

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction: SPB vs GRD Dream11 schedule

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction: SPB vs GRD Dream11 preview

Asif Hooper, Captain of the Grenadines Divers, is currently In 8th position for the most runs scored this tournament, with 120 runs so far. He is one of 6 players to have scored a half century so far in the VPL.



In terms of bowling, he is currently in the 6th position. pic.twitter.com/jas521YTX7 — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 28, 2020

Salt Pond Breakers are leading the points table with 14 points to their credit. They have won seven games while suffering on one occasion. Grenadine Divers, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table with four points to their credit. They have won just two games while suffering defeat in six games. The two sides have played twice in the competition, in which Salt Pond Breakers emerged victorious on both occasions.

Also Read | GRD vs FCS live streaming, scores, pitch & weather report, Vincy Premier League live

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction: SPB vs GRD Dream11 squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper (WK), Anson Latchman (WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (c), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction: SPB vs GRD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Seon Sween

Batsmen: Sunil Ambris, Alex Samuel, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne

All Rounders: Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope

Bowlers: Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy, Wesrick Strough, Javid Harry

Also Read | BGR vs DVE live streaming, scores, pitch & weather report, Vincy Premier League live

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction: SPB vs GRD Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vice-captain: Razine Browne

SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction

Salt Pond Breakers are the favourites in the game against Grenadine Divers.

Also Read | FCS vs SPB live streaming, scores, pitch & weather report, Vincy Premier League live

Note: The SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.