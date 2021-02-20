MI Team 2021 Have Funny Take On Buying Jimmy Neesham, Fans Laud Social Media Team: WATCH

Mumbai Indians successfully managed to plug in the holes that were left in the squad after the departure of Lasith Malinga (retired), James Pattinson and Mitchell McClenaghan, who they released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The defending champions entered the IPL 2021 auction with seven vacant slots and a purse of â‚¹15.35 crore which was among the smallest purses at the event.

ALSO READ | MI team 2021: Full squad after Rohit Sharma & co. spend â‚¹11.70 CR at IPL 2021 auction

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians welcome Kiwi all-rounder in unique way

It was apparent that the Mumbai team management was going to hunt the best possible overseas bowling options that are up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 and they got a couple of seasoned quicks in the form of Adam Milne and once again, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Moreover, Mumbai Indians also bolstered their all-rounders' department by roping in New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹50 lakh and the defending champions bought the Kiwi international at the same price.

After managing to acquire the services of Jimmy Neesham for IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians welcomed him in a unique way. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians uploaded an interesting graphical video of Jimmy Neesham donning the franchise's jersey while standing in front of the Gateway of India and feeding birds by his hand. However, it was the song that Mumbai Indians used to welcome Jimmy Neesham that stole the show. Mumbai Indians put the famous song 'Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa' from the movie 'Disco Dancer' in the background and welcomed the southpaw.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Punjab Kings leave fans in splits after cashing in on #ShwetaMemes trend

As soon as the video was uploaded on Mumbai Indians' Instagram handle, fans flooded it with responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the song selection by the admin and also appreciated the creativity. Here's how fans reacted to the post.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher has witty reply to Virender Sehwag's tweet from IPL Auctions featuring him

MI team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL auction 2021

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik & Tamil Nadu players celebrate Shahrukh Khan's success at IPL 2021 Auctions

SOURCE: JIMMY NEESHAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.