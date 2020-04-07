The Debate
Cheteshwar Pujara, Kedar Jadhav Donate Undisclosed Amounts For COVID-19 Fight: Report

Cricket News

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara joins Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble as cricketers to donate undisclosed amounts to fight against coronavirus.

Cheteshwar Pujara

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently donated an undisclosed amount towards the PM CARES fund. His donation is intended to help the coronavirus affected victims across the country as he became the latest member from the cricketing fraternity to combat the highly-contagious disease. Earlier this week, Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav also donated an unspecified amount to the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) to help medical staff in Pune.

Also Read | Indian Captain Virat Kohli Urges Citizens To 'wake Up To The Reality' Amid Coronavirus India Lockdown

Cheteshwar Pujara, Kedar Jadhav follow Virat Kohli in coronavirus fight

On March 30, Indian captain Virat Kohli pledged his support towards the Prime Minister Cares Fund by donating an undisclosed amount. Ishant Sharma and former Indian captain Anil Kumble also made unspecified contributions to combat the common coronavirus threat that is plaguing the country. Cheteshwar Pujara and Kedar Jadhav became the next cricketers to follow suit by keeping their contributions unknown to the public.

Also Read | Kedar Jadhav Reveals Salman Khan's Special Gift In Sneak peek Video Of Pune House

Also Read | Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara Spills The Beans On His Low In 2014-15, Rakes Up Virat Kohli Decision

Cheteshwar Pujara during India lockdown

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be enjoying some quality time amidst the nationwide lockdown. Quite recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and posted a few pictures of Cheteshwar Pujara and his family spending some time together at home. Through the caption, BCCI urged everyone to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease.

Also Read | BCCI Gives An Example Of Cheteshwar Pujara & Urges People To Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus India Lockdown; See Post

Also Read | Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara And Others Wish Virat Kohli On His 30th Birthday

First Published:
