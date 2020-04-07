Cheteshwar Pujara, Kedar Jadhav Donate Undisclosed Amounts For COVID-19 Fight: Report

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently donated an undisclosed amount towards the PM CARES fund. His donation is intended to help the coronavirus affected victims across the country as he became the latest member from the cricketing fraternity to combat the highly-contagious disease. Earlier this week, Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav also donated an unspecified amount to the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) to help medical staff in Pune.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Kedar Jadhav follow Virat Kohli in coronavirus fight

On March 30, Indian captain Virat Kohli pledged his support towards the Prime Minister Cares Fund by donating an undisclosed amount. Ishant Sharma and former Indian captain Anil Kumble also made unspecified contributions to combat the common coronavirus threat that is plaguing the country. Cheteshwar Pujara and Kedar Jadhav became the next cricketers to follow suit by keeping their contributions unknown to the public.

Cheteshwar Pujara during India lockdown

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be enjoying some quality time amidst the nationwide lockdown. Quite recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and posted a few pictures of Cheteshwar Pujara and his family spending some time together at home. Through the caption, BCCI urged everyone to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease.

The Pujara family is spending some quality time home 👨‍👩‍👧

Some household chores & fun time with the little one 👶

Stay Home 🏡

Stay Safe 💙 pic.twitter.com/FOW0qVv3sO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 29, 2020

