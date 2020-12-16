Pat Cummins Reveals BIG Dream11 IPL Regret Ahead Of India Vs Australia Pink Ball Test

Test matches between India and Australia have always been considered as a marquee event for the participating nations. The clash promises a fierce battle between the teams and with the 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' on the line, the stakes are always high. While the two sides have begun their preparations for the India vs Australia 1st Test, Australia's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins feels he let go of a major opportunity to attain an edge over a young Indian batsman.

Pat Cummins reckons he should have had an eye on Shubman Gill in Dream11 IPL 2020

The 21-year-old Indian batsman is making the right kind of noises with his gutsy performances on the field. The player also impressed with spirited knocks with the bat in the tour match leading to the India vs Australia pink ball Test. Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, the Australia tour could prove to be the game-changer for the youngster.

Pat Cummins, who was roped in by the Kolkata team ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, is of the opinion that he should have paid closer attention to Shubham Gill in the nets. In a video shared by the franchise on their website, the speedster revealed that he should have studied Gill during Kolkata's net sessions. However, he feels it could be too late now to do so.

The fast bowler mentioned how every time the Indian team visits Australia, are always a few youngsters who grab the opportunity and make a name for themselves with inspiring performances. Cummins mentioned how Shubman Gill was also an exceptional payer for the Indian side. He also hinted the two could be involved in a few fun banters if the youngster is included in the other three Test matches, since Shubman Gill has been excluded from India's playing 11 in the India vs Australia pink ball Test.

Shubman Gill smashed a stunning half-century in India's second practice match

𝟱𝟬! @RealShubmanGill brings up his half-century in 49 balls with the help of 9 boundaries against Australia A. It has been a solid knock from the youngster.



After 17 overs, India are 80-1 and lead by 166 runs. pic.twitter.com/CSo2c5du9A — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

India vs Australia live game details

The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17. This will also mark the first day and night encounter between the two rivals in the longer format. Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia live telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

