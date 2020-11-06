Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours Resurface Post Mumbai's Birthday Wish For Batsman

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the leading cricketers in the country, who have been the face of country's cricket for almost a decade. However, it seems like everything is not well between the two. Last year, there were numerous reports that suggested things weren't exactly smooth between Kohli and Rohit. There were also several reports about a rift between the two as Rohit had apparently unfollowed Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma from social media in 2019.

Mumbai franchise's wish for Virat Kohli sparks controversy

Recently, it was also reported that when the two stalwarts met earlier during the league match between Mumbai and Bangalore for the toss, the two seemed distant as the duo gave a cold shoulder to each other. Moreover, Rohit's exclusion from India squad for Australia tour further fueled the rumours of a possible rift between the two.

The Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift rumours intensified further on Thursday after Mumbai franchise took to Twitter to wish the Bangalore skipper on his 32nd birthday. Mumbai posted a picture of Kohli and Hardik Pandya and wished the right-handed batsman. The tweet led to a lot of speculations as fans questioned if everything was fine between the two.

Fans were miffed with Mumbai's Twitter handle for not posting a picture of Kohli and Rohit to wish the Indian skipper. Several reactions poured in as fans lashed out at them and also shared the photos of the duo. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai thrashed Delhi by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their dominant win, Rohit Sharma's men have booked their place in the Dream11 IPL final. The Men in Blue were clinical in all three facets of the game and now are certainly the favourites to win the coveted Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy and retain their title.

On the other hand, Kohli's side will now take on David Warner's team in the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

