Chris Gayle Gives Fans Update On WI Future, Set To Create Unbreakable All-time Record

Chris Gayle is expected to return to the West Indies squad for their upcoming home series against the Sri Lankan team. The cricketer has already interrupted his Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season stint for the Quetta Gladiators to head back to the Caribbean. The West Indies are currently on course to host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches from March 3 onwards.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: Sri Lanka announces limited-overs squad

Also Read | India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Have Another Big Worry Despite Convincing Chennai Win

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: Chris Gayle set for major landmark in international cricket

The last time Chris Gayle played an international match for the West Indies was way back in August 2019 against the visiting Indian team. If the cricketer gets selected by the West Indies Cricket Board for their home series against Sri Lanka, it will mark his return to the international arena after a gap of almost two years. In doing so, the batting juggernaut will achieve a major landmark, previously achieved by only a handful of cricketers.

If Chris Gayle takes the field for the West Indies against Sri Lanka, he will become the first-ever non-Asian cricketer (and fourth overall) in the world to play international cricket in four different decades. He made his debut for the West Indies back in September 1999. To date, only three cricketers, namely Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Malik and Sanath Jayasuriya have achieved this distinction.

Also Read | David Warner Gives HUGE Update To Fans On His Playing Condition Ahead Of IPL 2021

PSL 2021 live streaming details

The PSL 2021 live streaming in India will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network. The PSL 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021

Chris Gayle will soon be seen playing for the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On January 20, he was among the 16 cricketers retained by the franchise and at the age of 40, he is the senior-most member of their squad. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings squad for the IPL 2021 season.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 Punjab Kings squad: watch video

Also Read | IN PICS | World’s Largest, Motera Cricket Stadium All Set For India Vs England Test

How much is Chris Gayle net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, Chris Gayle's net worth is estimated to be ₹232 crores (approximately US$31 million). Some of these figures comprise his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals.

Also Read | David Warner Takes A Hilarious Dig At Aus Team-mate Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 Contract

Disclaimer: The above Chris Gayle net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Chris Gayle net worth figures.

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.