Chris Gayle Goes Berserk In KXIP Nets Session Ahead Of IPL 2020; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After arriving in the desert country in August, the Kings XI Punjab squad started their training sessions after undergoing quarantine norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Their opening batsman and T20 behemoth, Chris Gayle, was also seen batting in the nets as Kings XI Punjab recently shared a video of the cricketer blasting a ball out of the park much like his usual self.

Chris Gayle in Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 training routine

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle was recently seen preparing himself with the bat for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. While the burly Jamaican is known for his destructive six-hitting prowess across all formats, he holds some staggering numbers especially in limited-overs forms of the game. Across all IPL seasons so far, the 40-year-old has struck 326 sixes to be the leading six-hitter of the tournament and he is currently 114 sixes ahead of second-placed AB de Villiers (212).

On Thursday, September 3, Chris Gayle sent some strong signals to all of his Kings XI Punjab opponents. In a short video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, the left-hander activated his “beast mode” with some clean striking in the nets.

Chris Gayle’s training recital from September 3 for Kings XI Punjab, watch video

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul in KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season

Chris Gayle’s impending appearance for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 will mark his third seasonal outing for the franchise. While he made his Kings XI Punjab debut in 2018, he will be accompanied by his national teammates Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell in the much-awaited season. With a little above two weeks left into the tournament, here is a look at the entire KXIP squad for the IPL 2020 season:

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel and Sheldon Cottrell.

Image credits: Kings XI Punjab Twitter