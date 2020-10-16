Chris Gayle Has Message For All His Fans After Smashing Half-century On Comeback: Watch

Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is one of the most explosive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. The West Indian has plied his trade in T20 leagues all across the world and his numbers in the format are second to none. Despite his stature as a T20 batsman, Chris Gayle couldn't break into the playing XI of Punjab in the first seven matches of the Dream11 IPL 2020, mainly due to team combination.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle announces his arrival in style

However, the dynamic batsman finally got his first opportunity in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday in his side's match against Bangalore. Chris Gayle immediately proved why he is considered as the best in the business when it comes to T20 cricket. The Punjab batter made full use of the opportunity and announced his arrival by hitting a brilliant 45-ball 53. Chris Gayle's knock was laced with one four and five towering sixes.

Chasing a target of 172, Punjab got off to a flyer as they raced to 56/0 at the end of the powerplay. Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant 25-ball 45 before being cleaned up by Yuzvendra Chahal. Chris Gayle joined his skipper KL Rahul at the crease as the duo started building the Punjab innings meticulously. Both played calculated cricket, at the same time, they ensured that they put the bad balls away.

The Punjab duo targeted Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar's overs which put pressure on Bangalore. Both batsmen put Punjab in a commanding position. In the end, Punjab faltered a bit, however, Nicholas Pooran's last-ball six ensured that they crossed the line.

After the match, Punjab's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of Chris Gayle where he had a message for his fans. In the video, Chris Gayle announced his arrival saying that "The Universe Boss is back" as he breaks out in laughter.

How much is Chris Gayle net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be ₹232 crore (approximately US$31 million). Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals.

How much is Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL 2020 salary?

During the Dream11 IPL trading and transfer window in late 2019, Chris Gayle became one of the 14 cricketers to be retained by the Punjab side for the 2020 season of the tournament. As per the signing, the Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL 2020 salary is ₹2 crore (US$280,000). Earlier, the West Indian limited-overs behemoth made his debut for the Punjab-based franchise in 2018.

