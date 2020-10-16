Rohit Sharma 96 Runs Away From Unique Dream11 IPL All-time Record Ahead Of Kolkata Game

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 32nd match of the tournament as Mumbai will be taking on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, the upcoming match presents a great opportunity for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma to achieve a unique all-time Dream11 IPL record. Ever since he made his Dream11 IPL debut back in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008), the stylish right-handed batsman has aggregated 904 runs against Kolkata across all seasons.
A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/z9hL7mK8y9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
Also Read | Kieron Pollard Takes Stunning Rebound Catch At Long-on To Dismiss Jos Buttler: Watch
As of now, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-aggregator against Kolkata among all Dream11 IPL batsmen in history. He has compiled his 904 runs against his favourite opponents in 26 innings at an average of 47.57. Moreover, the four-time IPL-winning captain has stockpiled one century and an additional six fifty-plus scores against them.
If Rohit Sharma managed to score another 96 runs in the Mumbai vs Kolkata live game, he will become the first cricketer in Dream11 IPL history to score over 1,000 runs against a single Dream11 IPL opposition team. Interestingly, in Mumbai’s previous match against Kolkata this season, Sharma scored a match-winning 54-ball 80 to move from 824 to 904 runs. Hyderabad captain David Warner is currently placed second on the list of most successful batsmen against Kolkata bowlers with 865 runs in 22 innings.
Also Read | AB De Villiers Accepts Break The Beard Challenge After Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Creates 2 New Records Despite Bangalore's Loss To Punjab
Apart from his records against just Kolkata, the overall Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL stats also composes of some staggering numbers. The cricketer is currently the third-highest run-getter in Dream11 IPL history with 5,114 runs and he is only trailing Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The right-handed batsman has registered one century and 38 half-centuries in the process.
For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 16. For Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.
The Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'I Don't Even Have Words' Says KL Rahul After Punjab Steal A Last-ball Thriller
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Khaleel Ahmed slams critics, clarifies reason behind celebration on Dwayne Bravo's wicket
28 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
31 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli creates 2 new records despite Bangalore's loss to Punjab
35 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Jofra Archer mocks Virat Kohli's dance, Bangalore skipper to hit back in Rajasthan game?
1 hour ago
CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points