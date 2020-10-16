Rohit Sharma 96 Runs Away From Unique Dream11 IPL All-time Record Ahead Of Kolkata Game

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 32nd match of the tournament as Mumbai will be taking on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, the upcoming match presents a great opportunity for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma to achieve a unique all-time Dream11 IPL record. Ever since he made his Dream11 IPL debut back in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008), the stylish right-handed batsman has aggregated 904 runs against Kolkata across all seasons.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Mumbai vs Kolkata live game

A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/z9hL7mK8y9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma on the verge of completing 1,000 runs against Kolkata

As of now, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-aggregator against Kolkata among all Dream11 IPL batsmen in history. He has compiled his 904 runs against his favourite opponents in 26 innings at an average of 47.57. Moreover, the four-time IPL-winning captain has stockpiled one century and an additional six fifty-plus scores against them.

If Rohit Sharma managed to score another 96 runs in the Mumbai vs Kolkata live game, he will become the first cricketer in Dream11 IPL history to score over 1,000 runs against a single Dream11 IPL opposition team. Interestingly, in Mumbai’s previous match against Kolkata this season, Sharma scored a match-winning 54-ball 80 to move from 824 to 904 runs. Hyderabad captain David Warner is currently placed second on the list of most successful batsmen against Kolkata bowlers with 865 runs in 22 innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma blasts match-winning 80 (54 balls) against Kolkata, watch video

Overall Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL stats

Apart from his records against just Kolkata, the overall Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL stats also composes of some staggering numbers. The cricketer is currently the third-highest run-getter in Dream11 IPL history with 5,114 runs and he is only trailing Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The right-handed batsman has registered one century and 38 half-centuries in the process.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 16. For Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

