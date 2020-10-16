Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Punjab Win Gives Kolkata Hope To Match Bangalore

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer to its business end as teams strive constantly to improve their stance on the Dream11 IPL points table. The manoeuvres that the participating sides are using in an attempt to outsmart their rivals have ensured blockbuster entertainment for followers of the league. Cricket enthusiasts look forward to the changes in dynamics after each contest, which makes the cash-rich league even more intriguing. Similarly, Punjab's triumphant victory over Bangalore on Thursday has could prove to be beneficial for Kolkata.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab result

Known for its shorter boundaries and high-scoring cricket matches, Virat Kohli and co. failed to post a massive total after electing to bat first at Sharjah. Despite an impressive start, the team could only manage to post 171 on the board with skipper Virat Kohli being the stand out performer with a resilient 48 to his name. The Punjab bowlers succeeded in limiting the flow of runs during the middle overs, which did not allow Bangalore batsman to accelerate

It was imperative for the Punjab side to score winning points in the clash with a five-match losing streak to their name. The side finally ended their dry spell as chased down the target on the penultimate delivery of the match, winning the clash by 8 wickets. Captain KL Rahul along with the returning Chris Gayle smashed half-centuries to help their side beat Bangalore for the second time in Dream11 IPL 2020. Despite the win, Punjab continue to languish at the bottom of the table with three wins in eight fixtures. Bangalore hold on to their third position with five wins.

A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/z9hL7mK8y9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata live

Teams from Mumbai and Kolkata are slated to lock horns on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will come into the match with four successive victories in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Kolkata have had a decent campaign so far in the league and will look to turn things around after a humiliating defeat against Bangalore. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live action will commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata prediction

Defending champions Mumbai have powered their way to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with consistent performances throughout the tournament. The team is placed second with only two losses in seven matches. A win over Kolkata could make Mumbai the table-toppers. Kolkata's Dream11 IPL 2020 has been a mixed bag and they find themselves at the fourth spot with eight points. A win in their upcoming clash will help them match Bangalore in terms of points scored.

The contest promises to attract a lot of eyeballs as two of the most popular sides take on each other. The epic clash will feature stalwarts of T20 cricket, who will strive to outwit their opponents in an attempt to remain at the forefront on the Dream11 IPL points table. Mumbai came out on top the last time these two sides met in Dream11 IPL 2020 and earner a stellar 49-run win. Mumbai will start off as favourites considering their current form and their record against Kolkata. The two teams have featured in 26 encounters, with Mumbai winning 20 of them.

