Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Accuses Punjab Players Of Selfishness Despite Win Vs Bangalore

Punjab defeated Bangalore by 8 wickets on Thursday, October 15 in the 31st match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the Punjab batsmen almost made a mess of their run-chase for the second time in a row, after they lost to Kolkata on October 10 by two runs. Requiring 11 runs to win from their final three overs with nine wickets in hand, well-set batsmen like KL Rahul and Chris Gayle took the game to the last ball where newly-arrived Nicholas Pooran smacked a six over long-on to finish the proceedings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab defeat Bangalore by eight wickets

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg slams Punjab batsmen KL Rahul and Chris Gayle

Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Brad Hogg recently took to Twitter and questioned Punjab’s tactics in the final three-and-a-half-overs of their run-chase. According to him, the Punjab team finishing a game off the last ball is not “acceptable” especially when they were requiring 14 runs off 21 balls with nine wickets in hand. Brad Hogg later criticised Punjab batsmen, without naming any individual, and accused them of playing for “personal averages”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg accuses Punjab batsmen for playing for “personal averages”

@lionsdenkxip leaving victory to the final ball not acceptable when you had 9 wickets in hand requiring 14 off 21 balls. Does one play for personal averages or team percentages. #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB #RCBvKXIP — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 16, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: A recap of Punjab’s 8-wicket win over Bangalore

Prior to the match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of skipper’s 48 and Chris Morris’ late blitz, the Bangalore side posted a competitive 171-6 off their 20 overs. Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin and pacer Mohammad Shami both scalped two wickets each, with the latter dismissing heavyweights AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in a space of three deliveries.

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then provided them a rollicking start with a 78-run opening stand. After Agarwal’s (45 off 25 balls) departure, skipper joined forces with comeback veteran Chris Gayle and the two formed a 93-run second-wicket partnership. KL Rahul, who was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’, scored an unbeaten 61 off just 49 balls and the burly Jamaican scored 53 off 45 balls on his return. Nicholas Pooran smacked a six off his only ball to score the winning runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle star in Punjab’s win

KL Rahul is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 61* off 49 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/a1EjhDkwGf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

FIFTY!



What a half-century this from the Universe Boss. He has arrived in #Dream11IPL 2020, in style 😎😎



Live - https://t.co/yGA2RjN0TX pic.twitter.com/9GXAs4GdEe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

