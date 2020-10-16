Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Set To Miss Out On Their Best Player Ever Against Mumbai

Mumbai are all set to take on Kolkata in Match 32 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live match is expected to be a thrilling contest as both sides have some of the most prominent players of the shortest format of the game within their ranks.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli creates 2 new records despite Bangalore's loss to Punjab

Mumbai vs Kolkata prediction: Sunil Narine set to miss match against Mumbai in all likelihood

Mumbai are coming on the back of a solid win over Delhi by five wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata got hammered in their last match at the hands of Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs. The Mumbai outfit looks balanced and certainly are the team to beat this season.

Kolkata have had a mixed tournament so far, not being able to capitalize on their good form. To make matters worse, one of their most expensive players, Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect bowling action.

The Caribbean all-rounder had come into limelight after being reported by the on-field officials for the same during the franchise's contest with Punjab. Sunil Narine is still permitted to bowl in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but if he is reported again, the mystery spinner will be barred from bowling in the league.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'I don't even have words' says KL Rahul after Punjab steal a last-ball thriller

Despite the fact that Sunil Narine is allowed to bowl in the league, Kolkata left him out of the playing XI in their last match against Bangalore. The 32-year-old is once again set to miss out the match against Mumbai in all likelihood. Sunil Narine has been extremely successful against Rohit Sharma's men. Sunil Narine has played 17 matches against Mumbai, having picked up 22 wickets and is his side's leading-wicket taker against the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai side.

The Caribbean international is also the fourth in the list of all-time leading wicket-takers against Mumbai behind Dwayne Bravo (28), Piyush Chawla (25) and Mohit Sharma (23). Kolkata is certainly set to miss one of their main men in the Mumbai vs Kolkata live fixture as Narine is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a quick return to the side and is working tremendously hard on his action.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Veteran leggie Imran Tahir puts team first above himself in a heartwarming tweet

Dinesh Karthik's men will have to step up their game in this fixture as a loss in this match could further jeopardize their chances of making it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Mumbai will look to secure a win by beating Delhi which will send them clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. According to our Mumbai vs Kolkata prediction, the Men in Blue are favourites to win the game.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran net worth, Dream11 IPL salary, house and personal life of Chennai's new star

SOURCE: KOLKATA IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.