Chris Gayle Makes 'Googly Dance' Popular In Cricket 9 Years After Gangnam Style: WATCH

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is one of the most flamboyant cricketers in the world. The southpaw never ceases to amaze his fans with his antics on and off the field. Gayle's celebrations after reaching milestones are too good to miss. There was a time when Gayle frequently did the 'Gangnam' style dance while celebrating runs or wickets. Now, it's time for the Chris Gayle googly dance which has left many fans amused.

ALSO READ | PSL 2021 live: Shahid Afridi dismissed for golden duck in 1st PSL 2021 game, Indian fans troll him online

PSL 2021 live: Chris Gayle delights fans with epic 'googly dance'

The West Indian is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) where he is representing the Quetta Gladiators. On Monday, the dynamic left-hander played a sensational knock of 68 off 40 balls against Lahore Qalandars which included five fours and as many sixes before getting dismissed off nemesis Rashid Khan's bowling.

Half-way into the Gladiators innings, during a break, Gayle was unbeaten on 48 and that's when commentator Ramiz Raja requested the cricketer to do the googly dance. Gayle obliged the request as he immediately did the famous 'Chris Gayle googly dance' which delighted the viewers.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi equals Umar Akmal, nears incredible world record after PSL 2021 golden duck

Chris Gayle's spectacular effort propelled the Gladiators to a competitive 178/6 in their 20 overs. In response, after losing skipper Sohail Akhtar early, Lahore Qalandars' seasoned players Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez produced a masterclass to guide their side to a comprehensive win in just 18.2 overs. Zaman scored an unbeaten 82 (52) while Hafeez was not out on 73( 33).

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi trolled by six-hitting rival Chris Gayle at PSL 2021, fans left in splits

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 season

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle is slated to reprise his role for the newly revamped Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was one of the 16 players to be retained by the franchise on January 20, i.e. a month before the IPL 2021 auction event in Chennai. The Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary is ₹2 crore.

How much is Chris Gayle net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be ₹232 crore (approximately US$31 million). Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player and his salaries from playing in several franchise based tournaments across the world. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi knocks off Alex Hales in PSL 2021, England opener furiously responds: WATCH

SOURCE: PSL TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.