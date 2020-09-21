Chris Gayle Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, House And Personal Life On 41st Birthday

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Former West Indies cricket captain Chris Gayle is widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. With over 13,000 runs in more than 400 T20 matches, the burly Jamaican is 3,000 runs ahead of the next-best batsman (Kieron Pollard) in terms of number of runs scored in the shortest format of the game. The ‘Universe Boss’ is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of Punjab’s set-up for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.
The two-time T20 World Cup-winner turned 41 on Monday, September 20. To commemorate the 41st Chris Gayle birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary.
According to caknowledge.com, the Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be ₹232 crore (approximately US$31 million) as of August 2020. Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals.
During the Dream11 IPL trading and transfer window in late 2019, Chris Gayle became one of the 14 cricketers to be retained by the Punjab side for the 2020 season of the tournament. As per the signing, the Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL 2020 salary is ₹2 crore (US$280,000). Earlier, the West Indian limited-overs behemoth made his debut for the Punjab-based franchise in 2018.
In November 2009, Chris Gayle married Caribbean fashion designer Natasha Berridge. The couple have a daughter together, named Kris-Allyna Gayle. According to makaan.com, they live in a luxurious nine-room mansion in Jamaica.
