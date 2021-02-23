Mohammad Hafeez Hits Back At PCB And Critics, Slams 33-ball 73 In PSL 2021 Game: WATCH

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has established himself as a prominent cricketing star for his country. The star player's name was surprisingly omitted from Pakistan's T20 squad for the three-match home series against South Africa. This development shocked a number of fans as he was the leading run-scorer for the side in the shortest format in 2020. The 40-year-old proved a strong point with a scintillating knock against Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

PSL 2021 live: Mohammad Hafeez stars with the bat for Lahore Qalandars

The Lahore Qalandars have had a fantastic start to their Pakistan Super League campaign this season. After a comprehensive victory in their opening game, they were up against a spirited Quetta Gladiators team. Chris Gayle scored an impressive half-century, whereas captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also chipped in with 40 runs to take Quetta Gladiators' total to 178. It was not going to be an easy task for the Lahore Qalandars batters to chase down the total against a formidable bowling attack.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Sets Another Superlative World Record After Vintage Fifty In PSL 2021 Match

However, Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman made a mockery of the opposition's bowling line-up and stitched together a fabulous partnership to guide their side to a comfortable victory. Hafeez remained unbeaten on 73 from just 33 deliveries. The player smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours in his innings, and took the Quetta bowlers to the cleaners with his power-hitting.

Video source: Pakistan Super League YouTube

Mohammad Hafeez stats in T20 cricket

The former Pakistan captain has played 99 T20Is for Pakistan. The all-rounder has contributed significantly towards the success of the team in the shortest format. He has amassed 2323 runs, and also has 14 half-centuries to his name. Moreover, Hafeez also has 54 wickets to his name.

ALSO READ | Robin Uthappa Recalls Popular Film Dialogue In Special Message For CSK Fans: WATCH

Lahore Qalandars 2021 squad

Lahore Qalandars 2021 squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal.

ALSO READ | RCB Team 2021 Coach Reveals Clever Reason Behind Backing Out Of Steve Smith Bid: WATCH

PSL 2021 live: PES vs MUL live streaming in India

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in an upcoming fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Sony Sports Network for the live telecast of the PSL matches. The PES vs MUL live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Cashes In On 'Spiderman' Love From Fans With New Device In Nets: WATCH

Image source: Lahore Qalandars Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.