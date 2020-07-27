Harbhajan Singh And Chris Gayle's Strikingly Similar IPL Salary Graph And Total Earnings

Harbhajan Singh and Chris Gayle are two extremely accomplished players not just for India and West Indies respectively but also in the IPL. Both are considered to be legends of the game and have kept both franchises as well as fans happy with their performances. Both Harbhajan Singh and Chris Gayle have had great success in the IPL for whichever team they have played. Even their salary graph, as well as the amount they have earned from the IPL so far, is similar according to MoneyBall.

Chris Gayle: IPL journey and total earnings

Chris Gayle played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three seasons of the IPL. The opening batsman’s earnings from each season hovered around ₹3 crore per season initially. Chris Gayle earned ₹3.21, ₹3.92 and ₹3.70 crores respectively during his three seasons with the team. However, Chris Gayle came into his own after he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he became one of the most destructive openers the game has ever seen and broke several batting records.

In his first three seasons with RCB, Gayle earned ₹2.99, ₹3.26 and ₹3.42 crore per season. During his seven years with RCB, the West Indian earned a maximum salary of ₹7.5 crore per season, which was from 2014-2017.

However, after his move to Kings XI Punjab in 2018, the player saw his salary fall to ₹2 crore per season, with Chris Gayle earning the same throughout his time with the team. In total, Chris Gayle’s total earnings from salary in the Indian Premier League amounts to approximately ₹56.56 crore.

It is worth to be noted though that Gayle did not play the 2008 season at all for KKR, while in 2009 and 2010, he just played 7 and 9 games respectively, making him only earn ₹4.35 crore in the first three seasons. As a result, his net earnings across IPL seasons comes to ₹50.06 crore on an estimate.

Harbhajan Singh: IPL journey and total earnings

Harbhajan Singh’s IPL journey has been quite similar to Chris Gayle in monetary terms. The player played for Mumbai Indians in the first 10 editions of the IPL and earned a maximum salary of ₹5.98 crores per season.

In the first three years of his IPL career, Harbhajan Singh earned a salary of ₹3.40 crore per season, although he was denied ₹2.7 crore in the 2008 season and banned for 11 matches courtesy the infamous 'Slapgate' incident with Sreesanth. But from 2011, Harbhajan Singh’s salary increased to ₹5.98 crore per season with the player earning the same from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 till the end of his time with Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh earned ₹5.50 crore per season.

After Harbhajan Singh moved to Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 season, his salary decreased considerably. Throughout his three seasons with CSK, the off-spinner has been paid ₹2 crore per season. Having played for MI and CSK, Harbhajan Singh’s total earnings from IPL stand at approximately ₹51.74 crores.

Both Harbhajan Singh and Chris Gayle have had a similar salary graph with both players starting with IPL salaries of around ₹ 3 crores before going onto earn more than ₹5 crore when they were at their peak. During the twilight of their careers, both Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh find themselves earning ₹2 crore per season. Both the players will be expected to face off against each other as they prepare to take part in IPL 2020. While Harbhajan Singh will be playing for CSK, Gayle will turn out for Kings XI Punjab. IPL 2020 is reported to begin from September 19.

Disclaimer: The above IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: PTI