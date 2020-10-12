Prithvi Shaw Faces Netizens' Wrath After Poor Fielding Causes Loss Against Mumbai

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw is one the most talented young cricketers in the country. The right-handed batsman, who is renowned for his attacking approach, has the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go. Prithvi Shaw is in the UAE currently playing for Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The talented youngster has had a decent tournament so far, having scored 202 runs in seven outings at a stunning strike-rate of 150.74 to go with two fifties.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans slam Prithvi Shaw for poor fielding effort against Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw has impressed one and all with his batting, however, his fielding in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been below par to the say the least. The Mumbai-based cricketer is not really the best of fielders, which was proved during Delhi's match against Mumbai on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw's sluggishness in the field was on display on more than one occasion.

One of the major blunders that Prithvi Shaw made came during the all-important death overs. It all happened in the 18th over of the Mumbai innings when the Men in Blue needed 17 runs off the final three overs. During the second ball of the over, Ishan Kishan hit the ball towards Prithvi Shaw who was stationed at the deep square-leg boundary. However, the Delhi opener dropped in what was a regulation take at the boundary.

On top of that, Prithvi Shaw gave away six crucial runs as the ball burst through his fingers to go for a maximum. The 20-year old made an error in the field once again during the second ball of the final over when Mumbai needed 3 runs off 5 balls. Prithvi Shaw, who was fielding at the backward point, fumbled after the ball was hit by Krunal Pandya and gave away a single at a crucial juncture of the match.

Netizens were absolutely disappointed with Prithvi Shaw's efforts in the field. They took to Twitter and slammed the youngster for his poor fielding display. While some fans called him the worst young fielder from the current lot, others trolled him by making memes and jokes. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Ricky Ponting waiting for Prithvi Shaw in the Dugout pic.twitter.com/0GWC2AYdTa — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 11, 2020

He's taking his place for granted!



Sometimes it feels like Prithvi Shaw doesn't work hard enough. He's such a generational talent but extremely casual approach. No work on batting weaknesses, no work on fielding. Needs the hard work to back his talent. Disappointing😞 pic.twitter.com/KwuUlDLnoz — OshKosh (@OshKosh1306) October 11, 2020

Ponting to Prithvi Shaw post match pic.twitter.com/zJernoFkB6 — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) October 11, 2020

Prithvi Shaw should maintain social distancing from Ricky Ponting even in the Bio-Bubble tonight after his fielding. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 11, 2020

Ricky Ponting when He Sees Prithvi Shaw in the Dressing room pic.twitter.com/AgGT1orE8y — 🇮🇳 A M A R 🕊️ (@imShinde777) October 11, 2020

Even in the field Prithvi Shaw's footwork 💩 — S (@sanket7262) October 11, 2020

Delhi hard time! @DelhiCapitals @ShreyasIyer15

Prithvi Shaw needs to improve on his fielding.

Errors with MI

1. Dropped a catch of Ishan kishan on 18th Over

2. Mis field on 3 ball of the last over

3. No efforts sincere effort or commitment from him on boundary line! — Dinesh Muralidharan (@dintoo90) October 11, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan's fifty went in vain as Delhi lost the match by 5 wickets. Courtesy of their loss against Mumbai, Delhi have now slipped to the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table with five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will take on Rajasthan in Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 14.

