Virender Sehwag Slams 2006 Indian Team Management, Lauds Former 'rival' Ricky Ponting

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. However, much like his playing days, the dashing Indian opening batsman continues to entertain his fans in some way or the other. Of late, Sehwag has been expressing his views on the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with his trademark humour on his social media accounts.

Virender Sehwag praises Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi coach Ricky Ponting

Virender Sehwag recently interacted with Cricbuzz where he spoke about Ricky Ponting’s role in Delhi’s success this Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Delhi’s opening batsman and rising star Prithvi Shaw, who was retained by the franchise late in 2019, has been struggling with the bat for his side at the 2020 event. Considering his struggles (209 runs in 10 matches), Shaw lost a spot in Delhi’s playing XI in their most recent game.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag expressed confidence that despite Shaw’s exclusion from the Delhi playing XI, their coach and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting will continue to back him. The former Indian cricketer praised ex-rival Ponting’s move of providing a break to the youngster because of his poor form in the last few Dream11 IPL 2020 innings. Virender Sehwag was of the view that Ricky Ponting will bring back Prithvi Shaw into their playing XI at some point in the ongoing season.

Virender Sehwag recalls his story from 2006, slams the then BCCI team management

Virender Sehwag also talked about his own similar personal experience from the year 2006, when he was struggling with his batting. He said that while his form was dipping, he was asked by his senior teammates Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to continue opening the innings for Team India. Moreover, the then Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administration even appointed him as Indian captain for a series even though he continued to struggle scoring runs for the side.

Image source: PTI

