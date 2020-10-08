Chris Gayle To Replace Glenn Maxwell For Match Against Hyderabad In Dubai?

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now go ahead with the 22nd match of the tournament, as wooden-spooners Punjab will take on Hyderabad in Dubai on Thursday, October 8. The upcoming Hyderabad vs Punjab match is a must-win for the KL Rahul-led side, as they have won just one game out of their five Dream11 IPL 2020 fixtures, despite playing some competitive cricket throughout the season. Hyderabad will also be looking to improve their record with a much-needed win, as they are currently placed at No. 6 in the points table of the eight-team event.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Hyderabad vs Punjab live game

A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle likely to take field against David Warner and co.?

During the trading and transfer window in late 2019, the Punjab franchise retained Chris Gayle as one of their Dream11 IPL 2020 cricketers from their squad of the previous edition. Surprisingly for many fans of the franchise, the West Indian T20 behemoth is yet to play a match in the ongoing season as the Punjab outfit seems to have settled with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Owing to Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 struggles so far, the Punjab team management could be tempted to field Chris Gayle in place of out-of-form middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming game against Hyderabad.

Glenn Maxwell has played all five matches for Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, across all his outings for the franchise with the bat this year, the burly Australian all-rounder has managed to add just 41 runs in his tally. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell has only picked one wicket with his right-arm off-spin at a slightly expensive economy rate of 7.80.

Considering Maxwell’s struggles with the bat, Punjab’s team management is likely to sit him out for the all-important Hyderabad game in favour of all-weather T20 commodity Chris Gayle. The attacking opening batsman made his debut for the franchise in 2018. In the two seasons prior to the ongoing one, Chris Gayle aggregated 368 and 490 runs respectively with an overall average of 40.84, thus making him a likely candidate to replace one of their struggling overseas stars. Additionally, Gayle has the most runs by any current Punjab batsman against Hyderabad across the tournament's history.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 8. For Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

