Did Jofra Archer Predict Nicholas Pooran's Dream11 IPL Fielding Spectacle Back In 2013?

England cricketer Jofra Archer has developed a knack for accurately predicting events on Twitter. Several of Jofra Archer’s tweets from the past have turned out to be true, with netizens picking up on the phenomenon in recent times. Now, another one of Jofra Archer’s old tweets has resurfaced, in which the cricketer accurately predicted one of the moments from Dream11 IPL 2020 years ago.

Pooran Dream11 IPL boundary save explained

The moment in question occurred during the ninth match of Dream11 IPL 2020. The Punjab vs Bangalore contest was a run-fest, with more than 440 runs scored at Sharjah. The Punjab outfit scored 223 in the first innings, courtesy of a blistering century from Mayank Agarwal and a half-century from skipper KL Rahul. However, Rajasthan managed to chase down the target in just 19.3 overs, with Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia the stars of the show.

The incredible Nicholas Pooran Dream11 boundary save occurred in the eighth over of the second innings when Punjab's Murugan Ashwin was on his way to be hit for a six by Sanju Samson. Fielding at the boundary, Nicholas Pooran appeared to have other ideas. Pooran leapt into the air past the boundary line as he took an unbelievable catch, before flicking the ball back into the field to prevent it from going for a six.

After the gravity-defying Pooran Dream11 IPL boundary save, several fans and pundits reacted to the astonishing effort. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about the incident, calling it the best save he has seen in his life. Many others also called it the most sensational save in IPL history, as they praised Nicholas Pooran for his athleticism and presence of mind.

Did Jofra Archer predict Pooran Dream11 IPL boundary save?

Safe flight pooran — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 22, 2013

While fans were left surprised by Nicholas Pooran’s incredible piece of skill at the boundary role, Jofra Archer seems to have predicted the memorable incident once again. After Nicholas Pooran made the save, one of Jofra Archer’s old tweets went viral, with fans hilariously suggesting that the cricketer knew about the save in advance. In a tweet from Jofra Archer on October 22, 2013, Jofra Archer is seen wishing Nicholas Pooran a safe flight.

I want your time machine. pic.twitter.com/nzwr2Kb0g5 — Aurko Mitra (@aurkomitra) September 27, 2020

However, fans picked up the tweet after Pooran’s incredible Dream11 IPL 2020 boundary save, as they replied to the tweet with pictures of the incident. Many fans also shared hilarious memes to express their surprise at Jofra Archer predicting another incident accurately. Other cricket fans tweeted saying that considering Jofra Archer’s knack of predicting events correctly in the past, they aren’t even surprised to see him predict this one.

Image Credits: Rajasthan Instagram, Punjab Instagram

