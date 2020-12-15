Chris Lynn Beats Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell For New Record In BBL History: WATCH

Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn smacked five sixes en route to his 69-run knock against Sydney Thunder in the seventh match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season. His innings was cut short by Thunder all-rounder Chris Green in the penultimate over of the Heat innings. While Lynn’s innings came from just 44 balls and was laced with much fireworks, his side still ended up losing the game by four wickets.

BBL 2020: Chris Lynn goes berserk against Sydney Thunder, watch video

Chris Lynn BBL sixes record: Cricketer registers his 150th tournament six

During Chris Lynn’s six-filled 69-run knock against the Sydney Thunder bowlers, the burly Queenslander extended his BBL sixes tally from 147 to 152. In doing so, Lynn became the first cricketer in the history of BBL to hit 150 sixes. Interestingly, he is also the only BBL player to feature in the 100-sixes club as he is way ahead of some of Australia’s modern-day greats.

Chris Lynn BBL sixes tally keeps him 68 sixes ahead of second-placed Aaron Finch. Finch, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades, has struck 84 sixes from his 65 BBL games. He is followed by another six-hitting connoisseur, Glenn Maxwell, who has 83 sixes from 75 matches to his collection. Hobart Hurricanes D’Arcy Short and Sydney Thunder’s Ben Cutting cap-off the top five list with 75 and 74 sixes each.

A look into Chris Lynn BBL stats

The Chris Lynn BBL stats section makes for a staggering read. The right-handed batsman made his BBL debut back in 2011, i.e. in the inaugural edition of the tournament. In 79 matches since then, he has aggregated 2,421 runs at an average of 37.82. He has maintained a strike-rate of 149.90 and has 19 half-centuries and a ton to his name. Chris Lynn biggest six in BBL came while facing former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, when he launched Tait’s 148 km/hr delivery outside Brisbane’s Gabba stadium.

Chris Lynn BBL sixes: Watch 123 of Lynn’s 152 BBL sixes

Chris Lynn biggest six in BBL, watch video

Chris Lynn in BBL 2020 season

The Chris Lynn-led Brisbane Heat side is now scheduled to face the Adelaide Strikers in a home game on December 23. As of now, the Heat have played just two matches, and lost both, in the ongoing BBL 2020 season. They are placed at sixth in the points table of the eight-team tournament.

