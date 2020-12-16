Chris Lynn Fined Shahid Afridi's Entire LPL 2020 Salary For Breaching BBL 10 Protocols

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and batsman Dan Lawrence have been fined $50,000 (₹3.7 million approximately) each, with $20,000 (₹1.47 million approximately) for breaching COVID-19 bio-bubble rules as they came into close contact with members of the public on Saturday. Notably, both players managed to escape suspension. After the incident over the weekend in Canberra came to light, Cricket Australia started an investigation and both Lynn and Dan Lawrence co-operated with the board.

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence fined heavily for breaking bio-bubble rules

In fact, Lynn also apologised for the incident after their match against Sydney Thunder on Monday. Despite the breach, Lynn and Lawrence were allowed to feature for the Heat in Match 7 of the BBL 2020 against Sydney Thunder on Monday. However, they had to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials. Both players were also made to sit in a different dugout while waiting to bat and were also disallowed from the team huddle and wicket celebrations during the game.

Cricket Australia released a statement which stated "Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the KFC BBL|10 season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams".

The release further said "Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Both players have accepted a $10,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL|10 seasons".

Notably, the fine imposed on Lynn is equal to Shahid Afridi's entire Lanka Premier League salary ($50,000), making him one of the expensive players in the league. Afridi was the captain of the Galle Gladiators franchise in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) tournament before he had to pull out mid-wat citing a personal emergency. Despite his absence, Galle Gladiators have managed to reach the LPL 2020 final where they will face Jaffna Stallions on Wednesday, December 16.

Lynn issues apology for breaching bio-bubble rules

Apologising for the incident, Lynn said to Fox Cricket that he would like to say sorry to his teammates, the club and the Heat fans for being careless and not observing the protocols that were put in place to ensure the continuity of the competition. The right-handed batsman added that having a photo with a fan at a licensed venue and travelling in taxi seemed pretty low risk but they were identified in their briefings as examples of things they couldn‘t do.

Lynn further said that he was probably lulled into a false sense of security that because everything has been improving around the country, they were getting closer to normal behaviour. However, he admitted that the rules, including avoiding close contact, are there to protect the BBL 2020 competition and all the players and teams and he sincerely apologises to everyone for jeopardising that.

Lynn also apologised on behalf of Lawrence saying that they are both very regretful at making such a mistake in judgment. The Heat captain also acknowledged and appreciated all the efforts that went into enabling him and Lawrence to play against Sydney Thunder. He also ensured that this won't happen again.

Brisbane Heat 2020 squad

Chris Lynn (C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

