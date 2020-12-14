LPL 2020 Side Colombo Kings Hit By Coach Herschelle Gibbs' Resignation Before Semi-final

Herschelle Gibbs had established a reputation as a lionhearted campaigner for the South African cricket team during his playing days. The cricketer has used his experience of international cricket to great use in his coaching stints post hanging his boots. The 46-year-old was appointed the head coach of the Colombo Kings side for the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020). However, he has resigned from his position and has flown back to South Africa.

Gibbs mother: Herschelle Gibbs resigns as the Colombo Kings coach

In a shocking turn of events, the South African has relinquished his position, citing personal reasons. Gibbs took to his Twitter account to reveal the actual reason behind his sudden exit from the league ahead of his team's much important semi-final. The ex-opening batsman revealed that three of his family members have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

He mentioned that his mother is currently in the hospital and battling the virus. Moreover, he stated that his brother also had to be hospitalized in the past due to the virus, and his sister is also recovering from COVID-19. This is what led to his exit from the Lanka Premier League, as Gibbs had to fly back home to be with his family.

Mom in hospital covid reasons. Brother was also in hospital from covid and sister recovering from covid.. had to come back home🙏 https://t.co/BQboARZ492 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 13, 2020

The swashbuckling opening batsman was a vital cog for the Proteas and was instrumental in several memorable victories for the country. He has picked up several coaching assignments after calling it quits from international cricket. Over the years, he has coached Rotterdam Rhinos and has also been the head coach of the Kuwait team. His stint with Colombo Kings was highly successful as the side has entered the finals of the league.

Lanka Premier League points table

Fans were entertained with high-octane matches in the league stage as the teams battled it out to qualify for the semi-finals. Colombo Kings finished the competition as the table toppers and have also entered the finals of the tournament after a comprehensive win over Galle Gladiators in the semi-final. The other two teams who will clash in the second semi-final are Dambulla Viiking (11 points) and Jaffna Stallions (9 points). Here is the Lanka Premier League points table after the group stage matches -

LPL 2020: Colombo Kings squad

Colombo Kings squad: Dinesh Chandimal(WK), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Lahiru Udara, Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Qais Ahmad, Angelo Mathews(C), Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Himesh Ramanayake, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Karim Sadiq, Andre Russell, Amila Aponso, Tharindu Kaushal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana

