Chris Lynn Makes Fun Of David Warner's Latest Dancing Video With Wife: Watch

The outbreak of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease has halted worldwide cricketing activities. Even the much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. With citizens as well as the entire cricketing fraternity continue to remain under quarantine, attacking Australian batsman David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree on his social media accounts.

Also Read | 2016 IPL Title One Of The Best Memories Of My Career: David Warner

Chris Lynn wants to 'have a word' with David Warner

Quite recently, David Warner dropped another video where he can be seen along with his wife Candice Warner dancing to the tunes of Blinding Lights by The Weekend. His Australian teammate Chris Lynn does not seem to have been impressed with his dancing skills as he took to Instagram and took a dig at Warner in the comments section. Chris Lynn wrote that he needs to 'have a word' with David Warner. Warner also hilariously replied to his comment, saying that he is 33 and has no idea what he is doing.

David Warner and Chris Lynn banter on Instagram

Also Read | David Warner Daughter: Cricketer Dances With Daughter On Katrina Kaif's Song 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'; Watch Video

David Warner daughter on Instagram

On April 18, David Warner also took to his social media accounts to upload a video of himself dancing with his daughter Indi Ray. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing to Sheila Ki Jawaani song from the 2010 Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan.

Also Read | David Warner Plays The Perfect Father Away From IPL As David Warner Wife Posts Another Adorable Photo

David Warner and Chris Lynn in IPL 2020

David Warner is slated to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in the now-postponed IPL 2020. Meanwhile, big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn is scheduled to represent Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the tournament. At the IPL 2020 auction on December 19, Chris Lynn was roped in by the franchise for US$280,400 (₹2 crore).

Also Read | David Warner Daughter: Cricketer Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

Also Read | David Warner Wife: Cricketer Captured By Wife Playing Table Tennis With Himself At Home; Watch Video