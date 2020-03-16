Chris Lynn Says He Prefers 'hitting Sixes' In PSL To 'isolation' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amidst the rising novel Coronavirus scare, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), several sports tournaments have been severely affected. While the tournaments scheduled for the future have either been canceled or postponed, the ongoing ones have taken a hard hit with players withdrawing over the scare of being infected. Australia's explosive opener Chris Lynn, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), however, has a rather different opinion amid the global pandemic.

'Would have missed out'

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Lynn stated that he would prefer playing cricket and hitting sixes rather than sitting in isolation for two weeks. The explosive opener played a blistering knock of an unbeaten 113 runs off just 55 deliveries powering the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semi-finals in the PSL.

Reflecting upon his brilliant knock, Lynn said that had he opted out of the league and gone home, he would have missed out on the ton, adding that he generally likes winning. The Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings at home in the second semi-final on Tuesday. Lynn also stated that the situation is different in England as compared to Australia but he is really proud of the teams’ overseas group because they have stuck together.

However, the Australian has decided to travel back home keeping the border restrictions in mind.

Lynn's blistering 100 guides Lahore Qalandars to SF

Chasing 187, Lahore Qalandars had a steep task in front of them in the must-win game. Chris Lynn rose to the occasion and delivered when it mattered the most as he scored an unbeaten 113 from 55 balls that included 12 fours and 8 sixes. Lynn stitched a 100-run opening partnership with Fakhar Zaman (57 off 35). He then teamed with Sohail Akhtar for an unbeaten 91-run stand helping Lahore Qalandars reach the target with 7 balls to spare.

Foreign players exit PSL amid COVID-19 breakout

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will join the host of overseas cricketers who bid farewell to the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that English players Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone were among those who left the tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw have left the T20 event.

