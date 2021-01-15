CK Vs WF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Canterbury Kings will lock horns with the Wellington Firebirds in Match 17 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The CK vs WF match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The CK vs WF live match is scheduled to commence at 3:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 16. Here, we take a look at CK vs WF live scores, CK vs WF match prediction and CK vs WF playing 11.

CK vs WF Dream11 prediction: CK vs WF live match preview

CK will be playing their second match in as many days and the players will be a little tired. Having won their last match versus the Northern Knights by 6 wickets, the players will be high on confidence, and with the upcoming match being played at their home ground the team will be motivated to overcome fatigue and perform well versus the Wellington side.

We go again at Hagley Oval tomorrow! ðŸ’ª



Both sides unchanged as we face the in-form sides from @CanterburyCrick ðŸ #WEAREWELLINGTON #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/iQGchdUdmw — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 14, 2021

Wellington on other hand won all their five matches so far and will look to continue their fine form. They won their previous match versus Otago by 5 wickets and will be hoping to continue their fine form against the Kings in the upcoming match. Fans can expect a cracking encounter between these two sides.

CK vs WF Dream11 prediction: CK vs WF squad

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (w), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat

WF: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (w), James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson, Ian McPeake

CK vs WF Dream11 prediction: Probable CK vs WF playing 11

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

WF: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

CK vs WF Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CK vs WF Dream11 team

Daryl Mitchell

Finn Allen

Chad Bowes,

Devon Conway

CK vs WF match prediction: CK vs WF Dream11 team

CK vs WF live: CK vs WF match prediction

As per our CK vs WF Dream11 prediction, WF should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CK vs WF Dream11 prediction, top picks and CK vs WF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CK vs WF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

