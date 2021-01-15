Mohammed Siraj Lauded By Fans For Leading Indian Bowling Despite Crowd Abuse, Inexperience

From toiling hard in the domestic circuit to facing trolls for his performances in the Indian Premier League, Mohammed Siraj has come a long way. The player's journey has been exemplary, and his hard work eventually paid off as India included him in the Test squad for their Australian assignment. The bowler, who had honed his skills by playing tennis ball cricket, finally fulfilled his dream when he was rewarded with the coveted Indian Test cap.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj shows impeccable composure as India's newest spearhead

India's tour of Australia has been deemed as a blockbuster by many as cricket fans have relished the battle between the two cricketing giants. The visitors have had to face several challenges in the series as they were devoid of the services of several key players. The Test series decided at Brisbane is of utmost importance for the touring party as they stand a chance to earn a momentous series win.

The injury-marred India team took the field with a very inexperienced blowing attack in the final Test match. With fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav on the sidelines with injuries, the onus was on young Mohammed Siraj to come up with an inspiring performance. Siraj, who was playing only his third Test match, is the most experienced pacer for the touring party in the India vs Australia 4th Test, despite remarkably making his debut only two Tests ago at the MCG in Melbourne.

Taking the new ball for his side, Siraj was quick to make an impact as he dismissed the dangerous David Warner cheaply. With Ajinkya Rahane and co. being a bowler short because of the unfortunate Mohammed Saini injury, the player bowled his heart out throughout the day and bowled as many as 19 overs for team India. The bowler also received immense appreciation for his lion-hearted performance from cricket enthusiasts on social media. According to multiple Australian media reports, like in Sydney, Siraj was once again subjected to some sort of heckling by an unruly group of fans in Brisbane on the boundary line, although it is yet not sure if it was racial or not. Siraj also had to contend with his father's recent death, making his heroics more laudable amongst Indian fans.

Mohammad Siraj is an absolute Champion for playing despite what he’s been through. The fact that the Australian crowd still proceeds to abuse him after the drama last test sheds a very poor light on the country as a whole.....terrible to see — Akbar (@1akbaralikhan1) January 15, 2021

AH so true, Md. Siraj did well on his 3rd appearance. Nattu fared well. Washi removed the precious scalp of Smith.



It'll all pan down to how quickly we finish the tail now. Paine and Green will be the key. Hopefully less dropped catches. — SHREYA❤🕊 (@virushkafitoor) January 15, 2021

The Mohammed Siraj story is so tremendously tear-inducing and inspiring. Hope cricket gives us many more stories. — Aditya Vijaykumar (@alsogoesbyV) January 15, 2021

From getting trolled for his prev performances for RCB to leading the pace attack in Brisbane as a senior bowler..

Mohammed Siraj 🔥 — Prasad ♡ (@iamNPrasad) January 15, 2021

T Natarajan debut: Left-armer claims two crucial scalps on Day 1

The left-arm bowler, who was initially only included in the T20 squad for the tour, found his way in the ODI squad as well due to India's injury woes. The 29-year-old also became the 300th Test player for the country after he was picked to play for the side at the Gabba for the final clash. The pacer impressed by bowling testing lines that troubled the Australian batsmen along with his natural variations. He emerged to be the pick of the bowlers on the opening day and dismissed the in-form Marnus Labuschagne and the well-set Matthew Wade.

India vs Australia live streaming

After the end of Day 1, Australia have piled up 274 runs, but have also lost five wickets. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

