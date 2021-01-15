CM W Vs NS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2021 Match Preview

The Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with the Northern Spirits in the league match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The CM W vs NS W match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The CM W vs NS W live match is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST on Friday, January 15. Here, we take a look at CM W vs NS W live scores, CM W vs NS W match prediction and CM W vs NS W playing 11.

Also Read: Natarajan, Sundar Make Test Debuts As Injury-hit India Eye To End Australia's Gabba Streak

CM W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: CM W vs NS W live match preview

This match promises to be an exciting clash as both teams eye for a win after their previous match results. Northern Spirits started the tournament really well but then their great start was halted by Otago and Wellington respectively. The Spirits lost to Otago by 6 wickets via DLS method, while Wellington defeated the Spirits by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Canterbury have one win and one loss in their last two matches. They beat Hinds by 8 wickets before facing defeat versus Auckland by 20 runs. They would be looking to bounce back and register win over the Spirits in the upcoming match.

We're back at Hagley Oval today for the first EVER domestic women's game under lights in Aotearoa! #WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/HyumOVmocB — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 14, 2021

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Takes Blinder At Slip To Dismiss David Warner As India Strike Early At Gabba

CM W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: Probable CM W vs NS W playing 11

CM W: Frankie Mackay, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Lea Tahuhu, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan

NS W: Brooke Halliday, Felicity Layden-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Meddy Hype, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal Clobbers Sreesanth For Two Big Sixes After Getting Sledged By Pacer

CM W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CM W vs NS W Dream11 team

Amy Satterthwaite

Frankie Mackay

Felicity Layden-Davis

Brooke Halliday

Also Read: AB De Villiers Set To Achieve MASSIVE First-ever Landmark Amongst Overseas Players In IPL

CM W vs NS W match prediction: CM W vs NS W Dream11 team

CM W vs NS W live: CM W vs NS W match prediction

As per our CM W vs NS W match prediction, CM W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CM W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CM W vs NS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CM W vs NS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.