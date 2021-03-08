Coach Chris Silverwood Hints That England Might Continue Rotation Policy In Ashes Series

England head coach Chris Silverwood has suggested that his side might look to continue the rotation policy in the all-important Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia which is scheduled for later this year. England’s rotation policy came under severe criticism in the recently-concluded four-match away Test series against India and the side has been accused of not prioritising the red-ball leg of the series.

'We have to look after our players': Chris Silverwood

“We have to look after our players. We want to keep them fit, fresh, healthy and on the park and make sure we’re trying to get it right. We’re constantly talking about it and trying to make sure we’re doing it to the best of our ability. I don’t think it’s acceptable to push somebody until they break and then try and pick them up. We have to make the intervention before anybody does break so we can get them back in an England shirt quicker,” said Silverwood during a virtual press conference.

“Equally, everyone misses their family. The families miss the players that are here. If we can’t get the families to the players as we normally would, it’s important we do our best to get the players to the families. From a well-being point of view, it’s so important these players stay connected with their families. Will the policy continue into the English summer? It’s certainly something we have to be aware of and consider because we don’t know what the landscape will look like from a Covid point of view,” he added.

READ: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Others Salute Female Spirit On The Occasion Of Women's Day

How England's rotation policy backfired

England made a statement right away after having registered a comprehensive 227-run win in the series-opener at Chepauk last month. However, ahead of the second Test, the visitors decided to rest their ace pacer James Anderson who had bowled an impactful spell in the second innings of the first Test match. All-rounder Dom Bess was dropped, whereas, speedster Jofra Archer missed out due to an elbow injury.

Anderson's new-ball partner Stuart Broad, who was rested in the series-opener found his way in the Playing XI after Jimmy Anderson was rested in the second Test. Meanwhile, star limited-overs specialist Jonny Bairstow, young all-rounder Sam Curran, and pacer Mark Wood were also rested from the first half of the series after playing two Tests in Sri Lanka.

READ: RCB IPL Schedule: Full Timetable As Virat Kohli And Co. Set To Play 5 Matches In Kolkata

Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was sent back to England after the conclusion of the opening Test as a part of the team's rotation policy and Ben Foakes ended up donning the gloves for the remainder of the series.

Even though Jimmy Anderson did feature in the third and fourth Tests, he could not replicate the match-winning performance of the first Test as his reverse swing could not trouble the Indian batsmen much. In the end, the rotation policy backfired as the Joe Root-led side lost the series 3-1 from a position of strength.

A 10-wicket loss in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad also meant that they were no longer in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final which will be held in their own backyard i.e. the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 18-22.

READ: Mumbai Indians Estimated To Lose Whopping ₹35-40 CR In IPL 2021; Here Is Why

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.